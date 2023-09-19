Sudanese army, local armed group exchange fire in Port Sudan

KHARTOUM, Sept. 19, (Xinhua/GNA) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and a local armed group, exchanged fire on Monday evening in Port Sudan, the capital city of the Red Sea State in eastern Sudan, said a military source.

“A limited clash broke out between the SAF and forces affiliated with the Eastern Sudanese Parties Alliance in Port Sudan,” a military source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity from Port Sudan.

The armed group set up a checkpoint on Deim Medina Street, which was later forcefully removed by the SAF, following a gunfire exchange, said the sources, adding that no causalities were reported from both sides. The Sudanese army controlled the situation and restored order, according to the source.

Sudan, has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and other areas, since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths, and more than 6,000 injuries, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

GNA

