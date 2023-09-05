Suaman NPP Parliamentary aspirant repairs damaged bridge over River Sui 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Gyampokrom (WN/R), Sept. 5, GNA – Mr Frederick Addy, the Parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Suaman constituency, has engaged the services of welders to renovate the damaged bridge over the Sui river in the Western North Region.

The bridge, which connects the Suaman district capital, Dadieso and other communities, had deteriorated for months now making it difficult and dangerous for motorists to use.

Mr Addy explained to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, that he was moved by concerns raised by passengers and motorists who used that stretch of the road concerning the danger it posed.

He explained that in his own small way, he had constructed and repaired wooden bridges at Akrodie, Nipahiamos and Bidianeng all in the Suaman district.

Mr Addy further said he was constructing a multi- purpose sports complex at Dadieso Senior High School (SHS), which came with netball, volleyball and Tennis courts, which was about 90 per cent complete and would soon be handed over to the school to improve upon sporting activities.

“I would continue to support my people irrespective of my political affiliation, as I have registered over 4,000 people unto the NHIS, provided fridges, ceiling fans and television sets to SHS and health facilities within Suaman.”

Some drivers, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, commended Mr Addy for the gesture since according to them, it was dangerous using that stretch of the road especially at night.

They, however, called on the Ghana Highway Authority, to fix the deplorable roads and bridges in the area on time to avert any calamity.

