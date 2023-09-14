STMA warns against streetlights cable theft in Sekondi-Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, Sept. 14, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has expressed worry over the rise of cases of streetlight cables theft in the Metropolis and warned residents against such acts.

A statement signed by Madam Grace Alswell-Aidoo, STMA Assistant Public Relations Officer (PRO), and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Takoradi, said certain individuals had been engaging in stealing cables meant to transmit electric power supply to streetlights across the Metropolis.

It said the STMA, with support from the Member of Parliament for Sekondi in the last three months, replaced all stolen street light cables from Nkotompo to the Independence Circle (Enamasi) stretch in Sekondi.

According to the statement, as of Monday, September 4, 2023, nine of the eighty 80 streetlight poles whose cables were replaced had already been taken down by certain unscrupulous individuals.

It warned that “the STMA, without delay, will prosecute anyone arrested for stealing or buying stolen street light cables within the Metropolis.”

The Assembly is, therefore, appealing to the public to be vigilant and report pedestrians or people whose moves around street light poles seemed suspicious to safeguard the cables.

It said the streetlights illuminate the city and provide citizens with the needed security for their socio-economic night activities without worry.

The statement expressed worry, however, that “This realization is getting into the mud as thieves continue to steal the cables.

It encouraged residents to help protect the street light cables to serve the purpose for which they were installed.

GNA

