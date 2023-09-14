Stakeholders urged to make differentiated learning programme a success

By Boakye Baafi

Fumesua (Ash) Sept. 14, GNA – Mr. Lawrence Sarpong, Deputy Registrar of the National Teaching Council (NTC), has called on stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the Differentiated Learning programme to help improve learning outcomes in education.

He said differentiated learning, which aimed at allowing pupils to learn at their own natural pace, was a tool that could help improve learning outcomes in the country.

It was, therefore, important for all stakeholders in education to embrace the concept and work at making its implementation in the country’s educational system a success.

Mr. Sarpong made the call at the closing ceremony of a three-day leadership strategies workshop for the successful implementation of the differentiated learning programme for some selected Directors of education, Educational Unit Managers, School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs), Training Officers and other educational stakeholders at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality.

The programme was organised by the Ghana Education Service and the National Teaching Council with funding from the UNICEF.

Mr Sarpong pointed out that the growth and development of learners occurred at different times.

There was, therefore, the need for interventions like the Differentiated Learning to close the gap between learners, especially in the areas of reading and numeracy.

Mr. Sarpong stressed that the role of educational leaders in ensuring successful implementation of the programme could not be underestimated.

He appealed to parents whose wards had learning challenges to encourage them to take the differentiated learning seriously to overcome their learning difficulties.

He indicated that the programme focused on Mathematics (numeracy) and English (reading). He commended the UNICEF for providing funding for the programme.

Dr. Stephen Adu, one of the consultants for the programme, entreated teachers to own the differentiated learning programme to make positive impact on their learners.

He also appealed to the government to put measures in place to sustain educational inventions sponsored by foreign donors at the end of the funding duration.

