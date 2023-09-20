Sports Committee opens registration for ‘Hogbe Gala’

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (V/R) Sept. 20, GNA – Members of the 2023 Hogbetsotso Sports Committee, has announced to interested teams from the 36 States in Anlo enclave, to register for this year’s Hogbetsotso football gala.

The registration, which is scheduled between Monday September 18 to end on Friday September 22, was to unearth football talents in the area.

Mr James Fiati, the Vice Chairman of the 2023 ‘Hogbetsotso Sports Committee,’ in an engagement with the Ghana News Agency, said the idea was to build a formidable team that would play in the third Division during the next football season.

He explained that players from the various teams within the 36 States of the Anlo kingdom, would be selected by scouts to form a team.

Mr Fiati said the registration was limited to only 16 teams, who would pay GHS200 each as a registration fees, but all teams would be supported financially to ensure their adequate preparation for the games.

“It is going to be a ‘First come, First Served issue,” he said.

Mr Fiati said the committee would also organise other sporting activities such as marathon races and other indoor games and urged all interested teams to contact the Committee’s Chairperson for registration.

He appealed to philanthropists, corporate organisations and individuals to sponsor the games for its success.

GNA

