Spain women’s player to continue strike and demand further changes

Madrid, Sept 15, (dpa/GNA) – The 23 players who led Spain to a first women’s World Cup title last month, and other top footballers, won’t play for the national team until there are further personnel changes in the Spanish football federation (RFEF), according to media reports.

The 41 players, informed the federation about their decision a few hours before the presentation of new coach, Montse Tomé on Friday at 4 pm (1400 GMT).

Tomé, was expected to name her first squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Sweden on September 22, and against Switzerland four days later.

Spain’s World Cup win, thanks to a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, was overshadowed after then RFEF president, Luis Rubiales, kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips, during the trophy ceremony.

Hermoso has said several times she didn’t consent to the kiss. In her support, the World Cup squad and other top players, initially said they would not play for Spain as long as Rubiales was president.

Rubiales resigned earlier this week, and World Cup winning coach Jorge Vilda was sacked, but, according to reports, the players believe that this is not enough.

Mundo Deportivo newspaper reported that they’re now demanding among other things, the dismissal of RFEF secretary general Andreu Camps, as well of the members of the press department, who were responsible for spreading false statements from Hermoso about the kiss.

Rubiales, meanwhile, is testifying over the kissing incident before a judge for the first time on Friday.

The Spanish high court is investigating whether to open proceedings after Hermoso, filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors, who then filed a sexual assault and coercion complaint to the court.

The court must now decide whether a trial will take place. Rubiales insists the kiss was consensual.

