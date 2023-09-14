Security’s use of excessive force is recipe for violence, instability – YHRI Ghana

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (VR), Sept. 14, GNA – Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) Ghana, a non-profit organisation, has condemned disturbances that claimed some lives and destroyed properties in the Hohoe Municipality.

The group in a press statement signed by Mr George Hawkins Adzomah, its National Coordinator and copied to Ghana News Agency, said everything must be done to discourage excessive use of force by security personnel.

“The use of excessive force by security officers is a violation of human rights. It is also a recipe for violence and instability. We urge the government to take steps to ensure that security officers are properly trained and disciplined, and that they are held accountable for their actions.”

It said the group regretted the August 30 disturbances and called on both security personnel and community members to exercise restraints to prevent needless loss of lives and destruction of property.

It urged both sides to exercise restraint and allow for proper investigations into the incident and called on the government and the Municipal Chief Executive, to constitute an independent body to investigate the incident and to punish all those responsible, regardless of their position or affiliation.

The statement underscored the need for community members to always consider peaceful means of conveying their grievances and not resorting to violence as the consequences of that could be dire.

“We also call on the community members to refrain from violence. There are other ways to seek justice and to hold those responsible to account. Violence will only lead to more violence and further damage to the community.”

YHRI Ghana works to promote human rights education and activism among young people.

GNA

