Pyongyang’s Kim says Moscow will win Ukraine war, during Russia visit

Moscow, Sept 13, (dpa/GNA) – North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, predicted a Russian victory in Moscow’s war against Ukraine, during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people, will brilliantly adopt the tradition of victory, and demonstrate their honour and glory on the special military operation fronts,” Kim said, according to the Interfax news agency.

Moscow calls its full-scale invasion against Ukraine “a special military operation.”

Details about possible arms deliveries from North Korea to Russia were not disclosed.

Kim, also said this will enable Russia to build a strong state.

Russia is facing growing problems in its war, grappling with a Ukrainian counteroffensive. While Moscow still controls around 20% of its neighbour including Crimea, illegally annexed in 2014, it has increasing problems supplying troops with weapons and ammunition.

Observers say the talks between Moscow and Pyongyang, may also address possible military aid from North Korea.

On the sidelines of the official lunch, the North Korean ruler announced that he had discussed the political and military situation in Europe, and on the Korean peninsula with Putin during their one-to-one meeting.

Kim added that he hoped his visit, would lay the foundation for a strategic partnership between the two neighbouring countries.

