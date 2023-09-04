Public private collaboration needed to improve employment generation – Osei Mensah

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, Sept 4. GNA – Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has called for stronger collaboration between the private sector and the Government to improve the employment generation capacity of the country.

He said the private sector was the pivot of economic development and an engine of growth, hence the need for effective partnerships and cooperation to create employment avenues for the youth.

Mr Osei-Mensah made the call at the inauguration of a new Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) filling station at the Ahodwo roundabout, Kumasi, the 80th of GOIL filling stations in the Ashanti Region.

GOIL had, over the years, generated employment opportunities for a good number of the youth in the country and was known for its quality products and services.

Mr Osei Mensah pointed out that unemployment was a critical issue in the country and the Government alone could not solve it.

It was, therefore, important for private investors to get on board and open up more avenues to create opportunities for the youth.

Mr Kwame Osei-Prempeh, the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL PLC, said 78 per cent of shares at the company was owned by the Government.

He said patronising products from GOIL meant investing in one’s future pension returns and that the Company had employed more than 500 young people into the oil marketing industry, with more than 60,000 shareholders.

Mr Osei-Prempeh, therefore, urged companies, individuals and others to buy shares and join the company to benefit from its success story.

Mr Thomas Domfe, the Middle Belt Zonal Manager, said GOIL had improved brands and committed to providing improved services to its customers.

He urged customers not to hesitate in making known the company’s shortcomings to help improve on service delivery.

Mr Isaac Owusu, the Ahodwo GOIL Station Dealer, urged the workers to desist from attitudes that were counterproductive in the delivery of quality service to customers.

GNA

