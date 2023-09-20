PSWU Volta and Oti Regions elect new executives

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 20, GNA – The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU) of the Trade Union Congress in the Volta and Oti Regions, has elected new council officers for the two regions.

The elections capped the 11th Regional delegates conference held in Ho, where a total of eight new executives were sworn in at the end with Mr. Clement Kwasi Mamadu as Chairperson.

Abraham Kwame Amoah was elected 1st Vice Chair, Debbie Janet Akpaloo second Vice Chairperson, while Price Fiagadzi, and Innocentia Ofori were elected 1st and 2nd trustees, respectively.

Three Women, and Youth committees had three individuals each as executives.

Ken Koduah, National Chairperson of the PSWU, swore in the new council officers and also called on workers to unite to be able to surmount overbearing economic challenges.

Mr. Bernard Adjei, General Secretary, PSWU, said, “it has not been easy, but we will continue to fight in unity and solidarity as we continue to make the Union better.”

Edith Amenuvor, Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the Region, commended the PSWU for its growth in the region, and assured that the Congress would continue to facilitate unity and collaboration at the regional and national level.

The new chairperson promised to promote unity among the regular members, ensuring that the working conditions were better, using his “network, experience at the labour front and in law,” to push for the issues.

GNA

