Prof. Naana consoles victims of the CMB-Abuja fire incident

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Candidate (NDC), has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the victims affected by the tragic fire outbreak in CMB-Abuja.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang visited the accident scene to assess the extent of the damage and explore ways in which the NDC party could provide assistance to the victims.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, the professor, known for her empathetic nature, extended her sympathies to those who suffered in various degrees due to the devastating incident.

After going on an inspection of the devastated site, the former Education Minister expressed deep sympathies for the victims of the devastating fire outbreak, the statement said.

It added that she expressed concern about the children who might have been traumatised by such a shocking development but was “thankful that at least no lives were lost, nor were injuries recorded.”

She also expressed shock over the complete destruction of clothing, food items, household items, and several other necessities of life.

According to the statement, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang went on to console the victims and urged them never to despair, no matter their present pain and sense of bewilderment.

She encouraged them to use the occasion to form even stronger bonds of friendship, and, aided by a sense of purpose, press on to build a better future for themselves and their families.

She assured the victims of her personal support and that of the entire NDC party, which she described as a family, by holding hands with them to restore order to the difficult situation.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC; Madam Abigail Elorm Mensah, NDC Deputy National Women’s Organiser; Madam Felicia M. Bortey, Greater Accra Regional Women Organiser; Ben Neequaye Kotey, Korle Klottey Constituency Chairman; Eugene Eshun-Elliot, Korle Klottey Constituency Secretary; Frederick Quansah, Assembly Member of the Area; and other constituency and branch executives of the NDC.

GNA

