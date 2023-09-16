Professional tennis needs corporate Ghana’s support  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 16, GNA – Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah, the President of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF), has called for the support of corporate Ghana in developing professional tennis.

He said despite being developed in all 16 regions, tennis remained “the least financed sport,” and that the support of corporate society would be needed to improve infrastructure and promote talents to the international stage.

Mr. Duah made the call while opening the 2023 Asogli Tennis Tournament in Ho and said the sport produced hundreds of talents, as it had developed into a loving fitness activity for many.

He indicated that while the national team flourished, tennis was also being featured in an increasing number of festivals across the country.

Tennis continued to provide jobs and promote tourism as the various clubs grew in the various Regions.

Mr. Duah mentioned that five new courts being constructed for the African Games had become a major addition to tennis infrastructure and that corporate support would help develop the entire chain for the international competition.

“We need corporate Ghana to support professional tennis. Let’s identify talents and players to be given support,” he said.

He commended the Ho Tennis Club, which was on an impressive development drive, and promised the continuous support of the national body.

The tennis tournament brought together four clubs, and the games also honoured the 20 years of reign of the Agbogbomefia of Ho, Togbe Afede XIV.

The clubs involved in the games were the Regional Maritime University, Goldfields, Four Garrison, and Ho Tennis Club, and further, there were professional tournaments, as well as grudge matches played.

Sefadzi Agama, a traditional youth leader of Ho, who represented the Agbogbomefia said the sports enhanced the outlook of the regional capital, and conveyed Togbe Afede’s hope to see tennis advance in the Region.

Mr. William Dzamefe, the Chairman of the Ho Tennis Club, which had over 120 active members, said it was in its 14th year tournament, and was supporting the Asogli State promote “social games”.

The three-day event featured cultural and other entertainment which the Chairman said helped to promote the heritage of the Asogli State.

The Club just recently completed a sponsorship takeover by Donewell Insurance after the one with Stambic Bank had expired.

The construction of an ultramodern toilet facility was ongoing at the court in Ho and was part of a several projects to develop the Club.

