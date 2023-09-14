President Nana Akufo-Addo to receive first copy of The Report: Ghana 2023

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be the first recipient of the annual investment report on the country by the global research and advisory company Oxford Business Group (OBG) published in July this year.

In a meeting with Madam Ramona Tarta, OBG’s Country Director for Ghana, President Akufo-Addo, agreed to support OBG’s forthcoming publication, The Report: Ghana 2023.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Marc-André de Blois, Director of PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group, said the President had agreed to facilitate high-powered meetings between the OBG team and key Heads of State-owned Enterprises in Ghana for the purposes of conducting a thorough research on the country’s key economic sectors.

It said OBG had published viewpoints and contributions from the President in previous publications, however, this would be the first time the President would personally be the first recipient of The Report: Ghana 2023.

President Akufo-Addo said he was much aware that OBG had contributed to generating conversations about Ghana within the international investment community who rely on OBG’s research to access the needed verifiable data and numbers to make investment decisions.

“I am familiar with OBG’s annual economic report which has been a critical tool for Ghana, for the growth and economic development of the economy for the past 12 years,” he said.

The President said Oxford Business Group’s economic report had played a pivotal role in providing valuable insights, analysis, and recommendations to policymakers, investors, and businesses, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.

Madam Tarta said the President’s decision to support OBG’s work in Ghana came naturally given his vast expertise in interacting with foreign investors through his roles in promoting Ghana’s foreign relations when he served as a Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

“Mr. President has for many years, been at the fore front of establishing foreign relations in Ghana and continues to do that through his first-hand interaction with prospective investors to Ghana both home and abroad,” Madam Tarta said.

She said, “Ghana stands to benefit from leveraging on OBG’s vast global network of investors and subscribers to boost attraction for technical support and financing from private entities to help resolve the country’s current economic challenges.”

The Report: Ghana 2023 will contain a country profile on Ghana, which will provide readers with relevant facts, figures and vital statistics on the country’s key growth drivers and investment potentials and in-depth information on Ghana’s political structure.

It will also contain the country’s legal system, taxation, governmental/regulatory bodies, elections and local governments, foreign policy, and an economic overview and analysis of Ghana’s international and regional trade relations and emerging investment prospects with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), including a published interview with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Other topical issues set for analysis include an evaluation of Ghana’s post Covid-19 recovery strategies and projections with a new IMF programme, impact of Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, and analysis of the 2023 Budget seeking to tackle the challenge of balancing expenditure and debt management.

It will also have an overview of macroeconomic indicators, Gross Domestic Product contribution per sector, trade policies in the face of global pandemic, fiscal policy to reduce deficit, and an outlook for growth in 2023.

In addition, it will highlight foreign direct investment inflows expected for 2023, new technological developments, government’s infrastructure priority projects and public-private partnerships with job creation as a key priority.

The key sectors to be thoroughly researched to provide OBG’s Ghanaian and international investment audience with economic growth prospects and investment information on Ghana will include the economy, banking, energy, industry, ICT, taxation, mining, construction, agriculture, transport and capital markets.

The Report: Ghana 2023 will be produced in Association with the Ghana investment Promotion Centre, Association of Ghana Industries, PwC Ghana, Africa Medical Information Centre and other partners.

