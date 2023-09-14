Parliament’s Bi-partisan Committee holds in-camera hearing with Kan Dapaah, others

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Sept 14, GNA – Parliament’s seven-member bi-partisan Committee Wednesday held an in-camera hearing as part of the investigation into the leaked tape allegedly to remove from office the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The Samuel Atta Akyea-chaired committee invited Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister of National Security and Mr Kwame Gyan, the IGP’s Lawyer, for the in-camera hearing.

Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), also appeared before the committee with his lawyers for further investigations into the alleged leaked tape.

In attendance were Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Superintendent (Supt) George L. Asare, and Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, with their lawyers.

All three police officers had been cited by Mr Bugri Naabu, a Paramount Chief of Namong in the Mamprugu Kingdom of the North East Region as his accomplices in plotting the alleged removal of the IGP from office when he appeared before the Committee on Monday, August 28, 2023.

They have all been interrogated with Dr Dampare being the latest to appear before the Committee on Tuesday, September 12.

Mr Atta Akyea, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South chairs the Committee with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North, as the Vice-Chairman.

The committee is investigating the veracity of a leaked audio on Jully 11, 2023 allegedly plotting the removal of the IGP.

It is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

The members are Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikoi Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West.

Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Speaker Bagbin to assist the committee.

GNA

