Oti registers 7,238 candidates for WASSCE

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Sept 4, GNA – A total of 7,238 candidates are writing the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the Oti Region.

The figure involved 4,020 males and 3,218 females from 25 schools, including 15 senior high schools and 10 senior high technical schools.

The 7,238 candidates represent 897 increases over the 2022 figure of 6,341 candidates for the region.

One visually impaired and one hearing impaired candidates are among the 7,238 sitting for the examination.

Mr Maxwell Bodza, the Oti Regional Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday.

The Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School presents the highest number of 1,145 candidates, while Biakoye Community SHS presented the least of 43 candidates.

Mr Bodza said 22 supervisors, 24 assistant supervisors and 385 invigilators would superintend over the examination in the region at 22 exam centres.

He said the examination papers were housed in eight depots; six in Oti Region and two in the Volta Region.

The Oti Regional Directorate of the GES wished the candidates the best in the WASSCE and called on all supervisors, invigilators and the candidates to shun any malpractice.

The 2023 WASSCE, which started on July 31, with Basketry Three (Project Work) would end on September 26, with Woodwork Three (Practical).

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

