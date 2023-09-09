Okudzeto Ablakwa pays last respect to late Ketasco NSMQ finalist

By Evans Evans Worlanyo, GNA

Keta (VR) Sept. 9, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region has paid his last respects to the late Ketasco NSMQ finalist, James Edem Kwabla Lutterodt.

Mr Ablakwa, who is also a ranking member of Foreign Affairs in Ghana’s Parliament, was part of a huge number of sympathisers who filed past the mortal remains of the late Ketasco student.

Many have described the late student as a promising star for Volta and beyond.

Other dignitaries include Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta, GES Director at Keta Mr Gerhard Avudzivi and others.

Students, religious leaders, and other sympathisers, some of whom were clothed in black and red attire, sang hymns amidst flow of tears indicating pain and sorrow for the young, departed soul.

The funeral services commenced at 1000 hours with Ketasco cadet taking charge of activities and security.

Earlier, a pre-burial service was held at Tema Community Nine, on Friday, September 8.

Other burial rites would be held at the Keta Government Cemetery at Vui.

Lutterodt was a member of the Ketasco 2021 NSMQ squad, together with Bright Senyo Gadzo and Francisca Lamini whose performance was highly recognized.

Lutterodt, before his sudden demise, was a Computer Science level 200 student at the University of Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

