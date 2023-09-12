Okper chief supports schools in Yilo Krobo

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), Sept. 12, GNA – Nene Anyeenorgu Teye Agor IX, the divisional chief of Okper, has embarked on a visit to six public schools in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern region.

The visit was arranged to coincide with the commemoration of his third year of enstoolment and to bolster the ongoing efforts of education officials in their supervision of schools.

Accompanying him were Asafoatse Djatatsui Ohuapo Dum II, Matse Tse George, Weku Matse Agor, Konor Setse, and Setse James Agor, all members of the division.

The schools visited included Pleyo M/A Primary, Sikabeng M/A Primary and JHS, Somanya M/A Primary, Somanya R/C Primary and JHS A and B, and Somanya Anglican.

The visit also formed an integral component of the broader initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education.

Nene Agor IX expressed his optimism that the visit would serve as an inspiration for students, encouraging them to pursue academic excellence.

In a gesture aimed at addressing the infrastructure challenges of the schools, he donated bags of cement, footballs, volleyballs, roofing sheets, plywood, and various other construction materials.

The schoolchildren were encouraged to exhibit qualities of respect, courage, law-abiding behaviour, and commitment to their studies.

The Chief also toured some abandoned structures that were initiated years ago and expressed worry about the sub-standard condition of the schools’ furniture.

He urged the students to respect, and adhere to, the law while emphasising the importance of prioritising their academic pursuits.

He encouraged schoolchildren and teachers to persevere despite the subpar condition of classroom furniture, desks, and instructional supplies.

Nene, the divisional chief, pledged to facilitate the necessary development and growth within the schools.

He expressed his commitment to supporting state initiatives aimed at enhancing education in the area and called on all members of the Krobos community to unite in their efforts to develop a prosperous Krobo land.

GNA

