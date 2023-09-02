Nzulezu in need of a healthcare facility

By Emmanuel Gamson

Nzulezu (W/R), Sept. 2, GNA – Residents of Nzulezu, a community built on stilts in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, have expressed worry over the lack of a clinic to cater for their health needs.

They said the community could not boast of a health facility, compelling them to travel to Beyin and other adjoining communities, which impeded timely access to healthcare services, especially during emergencies.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of Western Nzema Youth League, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said: “We are very much saddened about the fact that, Nzulezu which is a UNESCO Heritage Site has no healthcare centre not to talk of a healthcare professional. Getting to Beyin and other adjoining communities to access healthcare services is very tedious considering the means of transport, which is obviously by water.

“There is no hope when someone falls sick and cannot afford the services of outboard motor transportation on the river, we can all imagine what will happen”.

He said all efforts by the traditional leaders in the community to get the government and other stakeholders to provide them with a health facility had proven futile.

According to him, considering Nzulezu which is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the country, the provision of a healthcare facility and other basic amenities should be of great priority to authorities.

“Nzulezu has been in existence for over 400 years. It is a unique stilt village that you cannot see anywhere in the world because of its forest vegetation, history, their way of life, housing construction, religion, customs, and food, and for us the provision of basic healthcare systems in the community is necessary in this 21st century.

… For instance, two months ago, the sensational heritage site was flooded and imagine if there was an emergency outbreak. We need to be conversant with some of these things as a nation,” Dr Kwesie indicated.

He appealed to the government and other relevant stakeholders like the Ghana Tourism Authority to take concrete actions to build a healthcare facility for residents in the community.

He said the residents were prepared to mobilize resources to support the construction of the facility.

