NPP flagbearer race not make-or-break – Dr. Afriyie Akoto

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer candidate, has pledged to support any candidate elected to lead the Party in the 2024 presidential election if he does not get the nomination.

At a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Dr Akoto said the Party’s November 4 presidential primaries “is not a make-or-break issue for the Party.”

“It is to elect one of us to bear the flag of our noble Party going forward to the Presidential elections on 7th December 2024.

“It offers an opportunity for all of us to unite behind one person to lead us to “break the 8” and not to break the Party,” he said.

Dr Akoto, a former Minister of Agriculture, and former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso secured 36 votes in the NPP’s Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.

He thanked the delegates for the opportunity offered him to participate in the main presidential primaries and rallied his supporters to work tirelessly to secure victory for him on November 4.

Dr. Akoto said his commitment to the welfare and ideals of the NPP had been demonstrated in many aspects through his service to the Party – an attribute he said endeared him to the Party’s delegates.

He said the presidential race should not “break” the NPP but should unify the Party towards “breaking the 8” in 2024.

“In this respect, let me state here categorically, that I am prepared to work equally hard for whosoever the delegates choose to lead this Party on 4th November 2023.

“We must “break the eight” to retain the NPP in power,” he said.

GNA

