NGO provides free drone training to Ghanaian aviation students

By Kweku Abdallah

Accra, Sept. 18 – Regenerative Earth Foundation, a non-government organisation with the aim of teaching Sustainable Development principles and their application to youth and adults has provided free drone training to aviation students of the Crystal Galaxy College in Accra.

The free drone training programme was attended by 20 aviation students, and were enrolled in programmes such as piloting, cabin crew, air traffic control and ground support.

It was facilitated by Daniil Landers, the Executive Director of Regenerative Earth Foundation who is an FAA certified drone pilot and a student pilot obtaining his private pilot’s license at Luke Weathers Flight Academy in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Daniil Landers, a grandson of a Tuskegee Airman, the first African American aviator to serve in World War 2 is a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands Tuskegee Airmen Chapter and is actively working to establish the Herbert Heywood Tuskegee Airmen Chapter of Ghana, West Africa.

Mr Landers stressed that the U.S. Virgin Islands Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Cenita Heywood, were working collaboratively to bring aviation programmes to Ghana such as the ACE Academy.

“With the help of strategic partners and sponsorship, this effort would bring U.S., Caribbean and African aviation students together in Ghana to continue to advance their aviation knowledge and skills,” he said.

According to Mr Landers, the NGO had been using drones for determining appropriate locations for the digging of water boreholes in rural villages in Ghana using software applications like photogrammetry and better able to get 3D imaging, topography, measure volumes and elevations.

“We are excited to share with these aspiring aviation professionals about the growing drone and Unmanned Aircraft Systems industry,” he indicated

He said the NGO was preparing to introduce advanced concepts such as Search and Rescue, Drone First Responder, Thermal Imaging, Infrared and Advanced Mapping Technologies such as LiDAR.

“As these aviation students look up and aim high, as an organization, we want them to know that the sky is not the limit to how high they can go,” he added.

Mr Landers was optimistic that with the help of strategic partners and sponsorship, this effort would bring U.S., Caribbean and African aviation students together in Ghana to continue to advance their aviation knowledge and skills.

