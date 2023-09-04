Nebraska-Ghana programme to offer agribusiness opportunities to Ghanaian farmers in Nebraska

Accra, Sept, 4 GNA – Agrihouse Foundation and GhaNeb LLC will through the forthcoming Nebraska-Ghana Trade and Investment Program be offering business and trade opportunities to Ghanaian farmers, agribusiness entrepreneurs, government officials and private businesses in Nebraska.

The Nebraska-Ghana Trade and Investment programme will be taking place in Grand Island, NE, Nebraska, USA, from September 10-14, 2023.

The event is receiving support from the Nebraska State Legislature, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, EZ Politix, Sandhills Global, The Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Certified Piedmonstese.

This is contained in a press release from Agrihouse Foundation in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Ms. Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director, Agrihouse Foundation, in the statement, said: “Besides creating and facilitating opportunities for growth of business, trade and investment, in both Nebraska and Ghana, twice in a year, one of the long-term vision of this partnership, is to establish a Ghana- Nebraska Trade and Investment (GhaNeb) Secretariat, in Ghana to support, in growing, harnessing and contribute to scaling up, the opportunities, that are built.”

Ms Akosa said Agrihouse was working with GhaNeb LLC and the Nebraska State Legislature to send a Ghanaian business delegation to Nebraska from September 9 – September 15, 2023.

“With the success of this first trade and investment programme, every subsequent September, Agrihouse Foundation will work to facilitate a strong business delegation to Nebraska and, every November, Nebraska will, in the same way, send a business delegation to Ghana,” she added.

Mr. Ken Schilz, a former Nebraska State Senator and Chair of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee Nebraksa, said the event would present participants with immense business opportunities.

“Our collective goal is to continue our work together to grow our economies and create lasting partnerships,” he added.

While in Nebraska, the Ghana Delegation will engage in pre-arranged business to business sessions, and other pre-arranged business meetings, which aims to present and project the opportunities that can be explored by both countries.

The participants will also engage in top trade conversations and negotiations, breakout tours, market linkages negotiations, matchmaking, and investment related programsmes.

They will have the opportunity to visit farms, processing facilities, implement dealers, as well as meet with representatives from Nebraska Agriculture Trade Associations, government leaders and other agribusinesses to exchange ideas and create relationships.

The programme also presents a great opportunity for learning about new technologies and advancements that are taking place in American and global agriculture.

GNA

