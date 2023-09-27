NDC Volta Regional Executives tour Limited Registration Centres

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (V/R) Sept. 27 GNA – Some Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region have toured some centres of the ongoing limited registration exercise across the region.

The exercise, which gives new eligible registrants aged 18 years and above, who could not register in the previous registration exercise to do so.

Mr Egypt Kudoto, the Regional Vice Chairperson of the party, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Keta that the exercise has faced several challenges that the Electoral Commission (EC) needed to resolve with immediate effect.

He said the tour’s aim was to monitor and assess the exercise and identify challenges.

“The EC has refused to heed our calls to get the registration centers closer to the eligible registrants,” he said.

Mr Kudoto argued that some eligible voters who have just attained the age of 18 but not financially stable and could not afford to face the financial challenges and the cost involved.

He described the situation as frustrating one which could lead to the rise franchising of many eligible voters in the 2024 elections.

“We have been in most constituencies, the system is hard, and people are not willing to travel for long distances to register,” he said.

He said the party has given some targets to all the 18 constituencies in the region to at least mobilize 2,500 eligible voters at the various registration centers with vehicles provided to convey them.

Meanwhile, Mr Philip Adzomani, the EC Director at Keta, said the exercise had been smooth so far with over 1,000 new eligible voters registered so far.

