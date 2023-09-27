Morocco wins bid to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – Morocco has won the bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the initial hosts, Guinea, were stripped of the hosting rights.

A vote by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday saw overwhelming support for Morocco’s bid, as they polled all 22 votes.

Morocco beat off a bid from Zambia and a joint Nigeria-Benin bid after Algeria pulled out of the race to host the 2025 edition.

Morocco, a country with a rich cultural heritage, will host the tournament for the second time in its history, having done so 34 years ago in 1988.

The 2025 AFCON is expected to take place at six venues, including Casablanca’s Stade Mohammed V, Rabat’s Stade Moulay Abdallah, Stade de Marrakech, Agadir’s Stade Adrar, Grand Stade de Tanger, and Complexe Sportif de Fès.

GNA

