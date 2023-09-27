Morocco promises safe, peaceful AFCON-2025

Accra, Sept 27, GNA – The Kingdom of Morocco has been unanimously designated host country of the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON-2025), following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by FouziLekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and a member of the CAF Executive Committee.

During the meeting, Lekjaa presented the Moroccan bid book, reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, to consolidating South-South cooperation with African countries, on the path to achieving their development in various fields.

In this respect, he stressed that Morocco is driven by the desire to contribute to the development of African football, noting that it was on the basis of this conviction that the Kingdom applied to organize the AFCON-2025.

Lekjaa promised that the tournament would be “safe, peaceful, up to international standards and in the best possible conditions, guaranteeing a unique experience for players, fans, visitors and television viewers all over the world.”

Morocco, he said, is continuing to modernize its sports infrastructures, which it is making available to Africa, in addition to exchanging its experience with the countries of the continent in organizing competitions of international stature, capable of inspiring the rising generations for a world of solidarity, justice and tolerance.

The FRMF President spoke of the developed infrastructure offered by the Kingdom for the organization of this flagship event for African football, in particular the stadiums which meet CAF requirements and are ready to host the competition, whether in Rabat and Casablanca or in Tangier, Fez, Marrakech and Agadir.

He also highlighted Morocco’s extensive experience in organizing major events, not only in the sporting arena, but in all fields, thanks to a network of modern and well-developed infrastructures.

GNA

