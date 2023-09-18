Man and daughter arrested after 3 dead infants found in Polish house

Warsaw, Sept 18, (dpa/GNA) – Police in Poland, have found the bodies of three newborn babies in the cellar of a house, and are investigating a man and his daughter for incest and murder.

The 20-year-old woman is being investigated for incest and two counts of murder of newborns, the 54-year-old man for two counts of incest, and three counts of murder of newborns, said the public prosecutor’s office in Gdansk on Saturday.

He is also alleged to have had an incestuous relationship with another daughter. According to Polish media reports, one of the babies found was from this relationship.

Police on Friday evening found one dead newborn in the house in the village of Czerniki, southwest of Gdansk, near the Baltic Sea.

“They were buried in the cellar. There was no floor there, but tamped clay, so they could be dug up. The bodies were in different stages of decomposition,” a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office told the Polish tabloid Fakt.

On Saturday morning, investigators found the third dead infant. On Saturday evening, police were still at the scene searching for more possible baby remains, the PAP news agency reported.

According to media reports, the father and daughter had lived together as a couple for years.

“She called him Piotr, by his first name. They walked hand in hand. A few months ago, he shaved her bald so the other boys wouldn’t follow her around,” a woman from the neighbouring village told Fakt.

In a video posted by the news portal, it can be seen that the family had lived in a neglected and almost dilapidated house.

The anonymous witness went on to say that the woman’s work colleagues had suspected that the woman was pregnant some time ago. She had worn loose clothing and apparently, tried to hide her belly. Three weeks ago, she had taken leave.

When she returned to work a week later, she had apparently looked exhausted, but denied having had a child.

Someone then informed the social welfare office, who tipped off the police.

GNA

