Limited Registration takes off smoothly in Bia East

By Alex Baah Boadi

Adabokrom (WN/R), Sept. 12, GNA – The limited voters registration exercise organised by the Electoral Commission began smoothly in the Bia East district office in the Western North Region.

As of 1245 hours when the Ghana News Agency visited the venue for the registration, a total of 32 first time voters had registered and issued with their cards, while others were in queues waiting to be served.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) had their agents supervising the process.

Mr Musili Siaka, Bia East Constituency Chairman of the NDC expressed satisfaction at the process so far and commended participants for conducting themselves well.

Mr John Aseidu Ameyaw, the Constituency Second Vice Chairman of the NPP also expressed satisfaction on the first day and was hopeful the numbers would increase going forward.

Some of the people who were issued with their cards lauded the process, since according to them, it did not take long to be registered.

