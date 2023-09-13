LaDMA commissions library for Labone ‘B’ Primary school

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA – The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) in partnership with the La Kpee, UK, has commissioned a library for the Labone ‘B’ Primary school in La, Accra.

The facility, which is equipped with modern books, chairs, tables, laptops, among others, is to support education and literacy in La and its environs.

Mr Solomon Nikoi Kotey, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of LaDMA, said the project emphasised the fact that education was an essential human virtue, a necessity of society and a pre-requisite for good life.

“Education is key to development and we want our children to have a holistic education that promotes enquiry and gives them the opportunity to develop critical thinking, civic responsibility as well as literacy,” he added.

He said, “if we want our children to achieve a holistic outlook in their education, we all need to make issues relating to education our priority.”

There was the need to provide conditions in schools that would ensure good foundation that would assist children to realise their full potentials, he said.

“Achieving an educational system capable of producing quality human resourc-es demands a lot of sacrifice, dedication, commitment and hard work on the part of parents, teachers, pupils, as well as non-governmental organisations.”

Mr Kotey advised the pupils to eschew laziness and substance abuse and concentrate on their studies to achieve their goals.

According to him, the Assembly had taken steps to approach some private businesses to support them build or furnish libraries in all schools within the Municipality.

“We have also made it a policy to include libraries in designs of all new schools within the Municipality.”

He commended La Kpee, UK, for the gesture of furnishing the library, saying it was a laudable one.

Madam Habiba Kotomah, Director of Education, LaDMA, expressed her outfit’s gratitude to the sponsors for the facility, adding that it would enhance the literacy skills and learning abilities of pupils.

She appealed for more sponsorship from individuals and corporate bodies to aid the Assembly provide more schools with facilities such as Information Communication Technology labs, Science labs and conference rooms, among others.

According to her, the Assembly had developed a strategic medium to long term plans to make all pre-tertiary education in LaDMA a preferred choice for all parents in the Municipality.

Nii Dortey, Representative, La Kpee, UK, said furnishing the library was part of their social and corporate responsibility to help the La community pursue its education and social goals.

He pleaded with the community and students to maintain and keep the facility in good shape.

Mr Seth Obese Osei, Headmaster of Labone ‘B’ Primary School, urged students in the community to make good use of the library, adding that “even on vacation as well as on Saturdays the facility will be open so come and make good use of it”

