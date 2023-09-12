Kwadaso NPP Youth wing urged to work harder to maintain power

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Tanoso (Ash), Sept. 12, GNA – Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged the youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency to desist from internal wrangling and work harder to enable the party retain power in 2024.

He said to retain power, the youth wing had an important role to play by actively supporting activities of the government to make it succeed.

Prof. Nyarko made the call during a general meeting for polling station youth organizers in the Kwadaso constituency on the theme “Energizing and retooling the youth wing to break the eight.”

He said the NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo Addo, had demonstrated greater commitment to devising strategies and interventions to promote the transformation of the Ghanaian society and the socio-economic well-being of the people at all levels.

“Go out there and tell Ghanaians the decent work done under President Akufo Addo led administration” he charged the youth.”

He said the youth in the party must exhibit good rapport with party members, work hard and convince the Ghanaian electorate to vote for the party for a resounding victory in 2024 and asked them to be disciplined, honest, and be united to secure a third time successive election victorry.

Mr. Castro Kwame Nkrumah, the Kwadaso NPP Youth organizer, encouraged the youth to keep on working hard to contribute to the party towards breaking the eight.

According to Mr. Nkrumah, the Party’s quest to stay in power beyond 2024 was attainable and called on members to work towards that goal.

