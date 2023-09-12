EC Limited Registration: High patronage at Ga-North

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Sept.12, GNA — The Electoral Commission’s (EC) Limited Voter Registration Exercise at the Amamorley Electoral Area within Trobu Constituency, Ga-North, witnessed a high turnout on the first day of the activity.

When Ghana News Agency (GNA) arrived at the registration centre at 0830 hours, there were many people gathered both inside and outside the premises, anxiously awaiting the start of the exercise.

The Acting District Electoral Officer for Ga-North, Madam Efua Asomaning, stated that everything was “very fine and running smoothly.”

The GNA observed political party agents monitoring the exercise. Police officers were also on hand to maintain order.

An official of the EC stationed at the entrance of the registration centre ensured that anyone coming had a Ghana Card, was of legal age, and had a guarantor where necessary.

Miss Diana Gyasi, the first to be registered, lauded the ease of the process, mentioning that she came to the centre as early as 0400 to get it done and get off to work.

She urged others to turn out in their numbers to register and vote in elections.

The EC seeks to register new voters onto the electoral roll ahead of the December 19 District Level Elections. The exercise will run until October 2, 2023.

The Exercise, which is in accordance with Article 45 of the 1992 Constitution, will take place at the 268 District Offices of the Commission – a departure from the old system where limited registration exercises were done at the electoral areas.

The 21-day exercise would afford Ghanaians who have attained the voting age of 18 years since the last registration in 2020 and others who are more than 18 years old but could not register during the last registration exercise, to do so.

Following the rejection of the EC’s draft Constitutional Instrument (C.I.) by Parliament in April this year, the EC said it would adopt the existing Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2016 (C.I. 91) (1) as Amended, for the registration exercise.

GNA

