Kpone celebrates traditional Sunday  

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Kpone, Sept. 4, GNA-Churches at Kpone in collaboration with the Traditional Area, have jointly celebrated Traditional Sunday where members spotted their customary dresses to mark the Homowo festival and called for unity among the church.

Mr. Isaac Agbo, Catechist of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Trinity Preaching Post, Kpone Shanghai, noted that the church and the traditional authority organise the celebration annually to welcome visitors and members who have travelled or moved from the community for work or for other purposes.

He stated that the celebration also depicted the rich culture of the various tribes in Ghana through their various traditional dressings and histories and signifies unity and solidarity among the church.

Mr. Agbo told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone that the church may be situated in a community but would comprise people from different cultures and tribes; therefore, it was important to learn and remember one’s culture and way of life.

“A congregation will be comprised of church members from different tribes, such as Ga, Ewe, Akan, Frafra, and other tribes, but it is important to love and embrace each other’s tribe and culture, as the Bible teaches us to,” he said.

Mr Agbo also reiterated that as Christians, “embracing our tribe and culture is important to learn our way of life, but it is also important to be careful and not deviate from the teachings of the Lord and our faith in him.”

He said it was the mandate of Christians to win souls for Christ, and occasions like that were “what draw an unbeliever to Christ,” adding that Christians do not judge or condemn traditions or unbelievers quickly but move closer to them to understand their ways and teach them the ways of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He said, there were some traditions that teach a lot about tribe and culture, and others that draw the Christian away from God; therefore, it was their mandate to observe those and not to judge quickly.

He urged all Christians to embrace their culture and that of others, learn the importance of the culture, and inculcate it into their Christian lives while winning more souls for Christ.

GNA

