Katanga Alumni Association supports Accra Psychiatric Hospital

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept. 09, GNA – The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) University Hall (Katanga) Alumni Association has donated assorted items worth over GHC16,000 to patients of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Nana Otu Turkson, Global President, Katanga Alumni Association, presented the items to Madam Francisca Ntow, Public Relations Officer of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Accra.

The of the items included hundred tubers of yam, four maxi bags of maize, two mini bags of onions, one large box of fresh tomatoes, one bag of fresh pepper, one bag of ginger, four olonka (American tin) of melon seeds (egusi), one bag of beans, one bag of soybeans and two gallons of palm oil.

The rest were four bags of rice, two gallons of cooking oil, one bucket of margarine, one bag of sugar, one bag of salt, 10 crates of eggs and 10 bags of sachet drinking water.

Nana Otu Turkson, Global President, Katanga Alumni Association, speaking to the press during the event said the donation was to support the upkeep of the patients in the Hospital.

He said the Alumni since 2007 had kept its tradition of donating annually to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

He said their efforts were to support the good works of the management of the Hospital.

He reiterated that the donation was part of the Alumni’s corporate social responsibility to give back to their brothers and sisters who had found themselves in such an unfortunate situation.

“So, on behalf of the entire Katanga Alumni worldwide, we are grateful to those who contributed (towards this donation) and we hope that what we have given to the Psychiatric Hospital will go a long way to support their good efforts in taking care of our brothers and sisters,” Nana Turkson said.

He said the Katanga Alumni Association was looking to scaling up its efforts to get some more support for the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Madam Ntow on behalf of the management of the Hospital, expressed their sincere gratitude to the Katanga Alumni Association for the kind gesture.

“Today, what I am very excited about is the bags of maize that you have brought; at least, it will save us some coins to take care of other aspects of the facility,” she said.

“So, Katanga, we are very very grateful, we thank you so much.”

She applied to Churches and other corporate entities to emulate the good example of the Katanga Alumni Association.

GNA

