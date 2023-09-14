Kadjebi R. C Junior High School receives books from 1991 year group

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), Sept. 14, GNA – The 1991-year group of the Kadjebi Roman Catholic (R.C) Junior High School (JHS) in the Oti Region, has donated 600 pieces of customised exercise books and pens to students at the school.

The year group believed that it was time they shifted their attention from the Senior High Schools (SHSs) and tertiary institutions, to support the basic schools by nurturing them to become prominent citizens.

Mr Richard Mortey, who spoke on behalf of the group, paid glowing tribute to the teachers for their tremendous work in keeping the school in good shape despite the difficult times.

He said, once the old students were ready to help uplift the image of the school, it was incumbent upon the teachers to put their shoulders to the wheel and work assiduously, to bring back the school’s “lost glory.”

Mr Mortey, an Auditor, said what the year group had started should not be seen as a nine-day wonder, since they had a lot of plans for the school that “breastfed them” to become what they were today.

He said the group would soon organise clinics to build the capacity of the students in various fields and train them in career paths and selections.

Ms Elizabeth Hedagbui, a member of the 1991-year group, advised the girls to resist pressures from their peers that could make them engage in promiscuity and become pregnant which would subsequently truncate their education.

Ms Hedagbui, a Teacher at the Akuse Methodist SHS, advised the students to take their personal hygiene seriously.

Mr Francis Norgbedzi, the Headmaster of the Kadjebi R.C JHS, thanked the group for the books.

He said since it’s established in 1941, the school, which was one of the oldest in Kadjebi town, had unfortunately seen little infrastructure development, and this was affecting the enrollment.

Mr Norgbedzi thus appealed to non-governmental organisations to help them with new classroom blocks.

