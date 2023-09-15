Jeorge Wilson Kingson appointed PRINPAG’s acting Executive Secretary  

By Agnes Ansah

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA- The Private Newspaper and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has announced the appointment of Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson as its acting Executive Secretary.

Mr. Wilson Kingson assumes this crucial role following the retirement of Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah, who served in that position for 32 years.

The decision to appoint Mr Wilson Kingson was made by the PRINPAG National Executive Committee, which reflects its confidence in his abilities and dedication to the association.

Mr. Wilson Kingson has a strong background in public affairs and external relations, which positions him well to lead PRINPAG into a new era.

Before this appointment, Mr Jeorge Wilson Kingson served as the Public Affairs and External Relations Officer at PRINPAG, where he demonstrated exceptional skills and a deep commitment to the organisation’s mission and goals.

His experience and passion for the media industry made him a suitable successor to continue the excellent work initiated by his predecessor.

Mr. Wilson Kingson’s appointment comes during a period of transition for PRINPAG, as it bids farewell to Kenteman Nii-Laryea Sowah, who played a pivotal role in the association’s growth and development over the past three decades.

In his new role, Mr. Wilson Kingson will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of PRINPAG, fostering collaboration among its members, and representing the association in various capacities, both nationally and internationally.

His leadership is expected to also strengthen PRINPAG’s position as a vital voice within the media landscape of Ghana.

The National Executive Committee and the entire PRINPAG membership have welcomed Mr Wilson Kingson with open arms and expressed confidence in his ability to steer the association towards greater achievements in the years to come.

Jeorge Wilson Kingson is the Managing Editor of ArtCraft Media Consult (Publishers of GhanaNewsOnline.com.gh and BusinessweekGhana.com), and a consulting Editor for The Corporate Guardian Magazine.

He is the Chairman of the Media Alliance in Tobacco Control and Health (MATCOH).

He is also the National Coordinator for the International Standards Journalism Association (ISJA) and the National Online Newsportals Coordinator for PRINPAG.

He is a senior member of Ghana’s Parliamentary Press Corps and serves as the ACS Global Cancer Ambassador for Ghana and a Peace Advocate.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

