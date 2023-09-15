Niashun signs official brand ambassador deal with Sleek Garment Export Limited

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Sept. 15, GNA – Sleek Garment Export Limited has signed a one-year deal with Niashun to elevate brand awareness.

Nana Kwame Ankumah, known in the music industry as Niashun, is an afrobeats artist who fuses afro-songs and beat for an afro fusion dynamic song.

Known for his breakout inspirational single, “OK”, which earned him a nomination in the “Unsung Category” at the 24 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Niashun has distinguished himself with his authenticity.

His music has been featured on several major Digital Service Providers such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube, which has millions of streams globally.

In April this year, Niashun embarked on his debut European tour in Switzerland, performing alongside Swiss music star Dodo and the Lioness of Africa, Wiyaala.

Per the agreement deal, Niashun will promote the brand products through his fashion-forward lifestyle combined with his evergreen personality and music.

His unique blend and style promise an exciting collaboration that will resonate with his fans globally.

At the signing ceremony held in Accra, Niashun expressed his excitement in joining forces with Sleek Garment and sees this partnership as a vehicle for progress and mutual growth.

“it’s an honour to become the brand ambassador for a respected brand like Sleek Garments Export

Limited, I wholly believe in the vision of Sleek Garments’ global effort at promoting Made -in-Ghana products.”

“Knowing that my collaboration with Sleek will help boost visibility of their product and support their vision to create jobs for the youth and the Ghanaian, leaves me completely satisfied that I have a perfect avenue to give back to my fans”, he said.

Dr Nora Bannerman Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of Sleek Garments Export Limited, said the collaboration with Niashun represented our belief in partnerships and collaboration as the way forward to economic growth and empowerment, industrialisation, job creation and wealth generation.

She said the products manufactured by Sleek were domestic aid products that meet consumers diverse needs, and to satisfy consumers with both the luxury and quality they deserve.

” We are always mindful of the customer’s contribution to the success of every endeavour of Sleek Garment’s and our collaboration with a

budding artist like Niashun who makes such soul satisfying music, is only the beginning of our deeper relationship with consumers and buyers alike”, she said.

The company also unveiled a new brand of towels called “Cuddles”, as part of its products to be available for purchase nationwide.

Sleek Garments Export Limited is one of the largest garments and textile manufacturing companies in Ghana with a factory of global acclaim, manufactures and exports to the US, the EU and Africa.

It is a recognized manufacturer, ambassador and global promoter of Ghana’s apparel and textiles industry at major international trade fairs like “Sourcing at MAGIC” in the US and “Texworld” in Europe.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

