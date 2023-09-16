Jehovah’s Witnesses encourage medical care for people with suicidal thoughts

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, Sept 16, GNA – Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday encouraged people with suicidal thoughts to express their anxieties and seek professional help.

Aside seeking professional help, they should pray to God and remember that He cares.

Suicidal thoughts can be a symptom of mental or emotional illness and such people need to be encouraged to seek professional and medical care, Mr Nathaniel Ofei, the Greater Accra Regional Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses, said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said those having such thoughts should endeavour to do things they enjoyed, take care of their physical health, “and remember that feelings and other things in life change.”

“We know that many people are facing severe challenges in this world. The Bible provides peace, as well as comforting thoughts for people who may feel hopeless or for those who are struggling.”

The interview was to get the Jehovah’s Witnesses Public Information Department’s advice to people who had lost hope in life as the world observed the Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, to create awareness that suicides are preventable.

The day was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Suicide is a major public health problem with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. It is estimated that there are currently more than 700 000 suicides per year worldwide, and each suicide profoundly affects many more people.

The Day aims to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raise awareness among organisations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable.

“Creating Hope Through Action” is the triennial theme for the World Suicide Prevention Day from 2021-2023.

The theme serves as a powerful call to action and reminder that there is hope for anyone experiencing some struggles in life.

Mr Ofei said: “We hope some of the free Bible-based articles on jw.org may provide a measure of soothing relief for those who are suffering.

“The Jehovah Witness website jw.org offers articles that focus on comfort, hope, and practical advice from the Bible.”

A study published in 2019 by the National Library of Medicine revealed that for every reported case of suicide there were estimated four cases unreported.

“There are the numbers who live with a lingering mental and emotional pressure to end their lives,” it said.

The study also said some 1500 cases of suicide are reported annually in Ghana and it was more prevalent among those aged from 15 to 29.

At the end of the first half of 2023, the Mental Health Authority of Ghana said 594 attempted suicides had been recorded.

GNA

