“It is not over yet”-Black Bombers Coach on Olympic Games qualification hopes

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.14, GNA -Coach Ofori Asare, Head Coach of Ghana’s Boxing Team, Black Bombers is confident Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey will book a qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after his sides poor performance in the campaign in the qualifiers ongoing in Senegal.

11 out of Ghana’s 12 athletes competing in the qualifiers have been kicked out as Theophilus Allotey remains the only Ghanaian in the competition.

The Coach addressing the team’s current state said, “It is not easy for us, we have only one boxer who is in contention for the lightweight and we hope he goes further”.

He noted that poor officiating has been a major challenge in the tournament, hence their reason for failing to overcome their opponents.

Coach Ofori said despite their poor campaign, he is still confident Allotey would find his way out and make the nation proud.

“We are not giving up yet, we are pushing. We are asking for the prayers of Ghanaians. Qualifying to the Olympic Games has always been difficult because we don’t have any officials in there,” he said.

The Coach said his men have gained much experience this year and would give their best in the next qualification process.

He urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team with prayers as they go into their remaining bouts.

GNA

