IPC vote: Russian athletes set to be allowed to be at Paralympics

Cologne, Germany, Sept 29, (dpa/GNA) – Russian athletes are set to be allowed to compete at next year’s Paralympics in Paris, after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted against suspending Russia’s membership, in connection with the invasion of Ukraine.

In a somewhat surprising outcome, 74 member associations voted against the full suspension “for breaches of its constitutional membership obligations,” 65 in favour of it, and 13 abstained at the IPC congress in Bahrain.

A second vote later Friday on a partial suspension, is to determine whether Russians can compete again with their national symbols or as neutrals.

Separate votes are planned on the fate of Belarusian athletes who have also been banned over their country’s role as Russia ally in the Ukraine invasion.

Russia’s invasion started a few days before the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, from which Russia and Belarus were excluded on the eve of the opening ceremony.

GNA

