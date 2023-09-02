IGP Leaked Tape: Committee to have potential cross-examination – Chairman

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – Parliament’s seven-member bi-partisan Committee probing the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police, says there is a potential for cross-examination.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the Chairman of the Committee, said, “This process will allow people at the centre of the issue to cross-examine each other.”

“When we evaluate the evidence and realise that there is a need to bring Bugri Naabu back, we will do so. Even now, we have a situation where someone is talking about an original tape. If there is an original tape, and it will enlarge the scope of the interrogation, we will get it, give it to everyone, and enlarge the scope of the interrogation. We don’t want to do a shoddy job. Cross-examination is possible,” he said.

Mr Atta Akyea, also a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, noted in cases of controversies all parties involved needed to be given a fair hearing.

“When we have controversial issues, I am of the view that we have to call the parties back, and they need to talk to each other. And then we will listen to what X said and what Y said, and then we will come to our conclusion and recommendations,” he said.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, a leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove Inspector Genereal of Police (IGP) Dampare from office came into the public domain.

Consequently, the Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the leaked tape.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, therefore on July 25, 2023, constituted a seven-member bi-partisan Committee to probe into the secret recording of an alleged plot to remove Dr Dampare, IGP from office ahead of the 2024 general election.

The Committee, which has up to September 10, 2023 to report back to the House, is made up of three members each from the Majority and Minority sides of Parliament, and a technical person.

Meanwhile, the Committee continued its public hearing on Friday, September 1, 2023 with Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah.

It is expected that Superintendent George L. Asare also a witness cited by Mr Daniel Bugri Naabu, the first witness would also be heard.

Mr Naabu also the Paramount Chief of Namong in the North East Region in the Mamprugu Kingdom on Monday during his public hearing cited three Police officers as engaging in the plot.

Three Police officers, Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi were cited by Mr Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP as the trio he engaged in the conversation with at his office in Osu on Monday when he appeared before the Committee.

However, Suprintendent Gyebi making his appearance before the Committee on Thurdsay August 31 2023 denied knowing or meeting with Mr Naabu.

The committee is chaired by Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, NPP MP for Abuakwa South with Mr James Agalga, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North as the Vice-Chairman.

It has Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwei Central; Madam Ophelia Mensah Hayford, NPP MP for Mfantseman; Mr Eric Opoku, NDC MP for Asunafo South and Mr Peter Lanchene Tuobu, NDC MP for Wa West as members of the Committee.

While Dr Isaac Lartey Annang, a lawyer and a human rights activist, is a technical person appointed by Mr Bagbin.

GNA

