Iduapriem Mine holds ‘Exit in Readiness’ programme for UMaT students

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), Sept 22, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine has held the third edition of the “Exit in Readiness” mentorship for final year students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) to ensure their smooth transition from academia into the world of work.

The programme, held in collaboration with the Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions in Ghana (LiMAP-Gh) and UMaT, was on the theme: “Employability Chapter: Transitioning with Confidence.”

It brought together industry experts and individuals to engage the students to be creative and innovative in their careers.

Mr Isaac Boakye Aduenin, the Acting Managing Director of Iduapriem Mine, said employability was not just getting a job, it required creativity and innovation, as well as a broader set of skills and attributes to enable the graduates to be successful at the workplace.

“Today businesses are rapidly transforming around soft skills. Skills like emotional intelligence, teamwork, communication, and time management are becoming more critical than ever,” he said.

“Employers are emphasising on these skills, so if you lack them, work on it by getting engaged in different activities like volunteering and community projects.”

Mr Aduenin highlighted the importance of education and said the Mine would continue to do more in that area within its host communities, as it aligns with its vision towards making a positive contribution for an enduring world.

Through the Mine’s community scholarship programme, more than 200 deserving students had been given the opportunity to further their education at the tertiary level.

“Recently, another batch of 60 students were awarded scholarship by the Mine to continue their education at various tertiary institutions in Ghana. These beneficiaries will have their school fees, and all other related costs paid in full until they complete their studies,” he stated.

While Iduapriem Mine continued to do its part, it would be incumbent on the graduating students to take advantage of opportunities that may come their way through national service and graduate traineeship to hone their skills and distinguish themselves in their fields of work, Mr Aduenin said.

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, the Vice Chancellor, UMaT, admonished the students to be good ambassadors of the university and take advantage of the programme to be fully prepared for the job market.

Prof. Grace Ofori-Sarpong, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, UMaT and Founder of the Ladies in Mining and Allied Professions,

commended the partnership between the school and Iduapriem Mine for the mentorship programmes ; ‘Start Right, End Well’ for first year students, and ‘Exit in Readiness’ for the final year students.

The programme had, over the years, benefitted the students immensely, she said, and was hopeful that the participants would be bold and encouraged as they exited the University into the world of work.

A participant, Mohammed Abdul Bherlo, said: “I was called to go for this mock interview and l decided to give it a try. Truth be told, there were certain questions that really put me to test.”

“…l think going forward l will add them to my list of potential interview questions. I have really learnt a lot from the panel.”

