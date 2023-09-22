Huawei’s TECH4ALL initiative benefits 1000 teachers, 3000 students in Ghana   

By Morkporkpor Anku (Courtesy: Huawei Technologies Ghana)

Shanghai, Sept. 22, GNA – Huawei’s Technology-based Open School Systems for All Project (TECH4ALL) has benefited 1000 teachers and 3000 students in Ghana.

The Project involves designing, testing, implementing and scaling up crisis-resilient school systems that can connect school and home-based learning to ensure the continuity and equity of learning under both normal and crisis situations.

Mr. Peng Song, the President of ICT Strategy & Marketing in Huawei, said UNESCO and Huawei together with Ministries of Education and other partners in Ghana, Egypt and Ethiopia were working to implement this project from 2020-2024.

Mr Peng was speaking at the 8th Huawei Connect Conference (HUAWEI CONNECT 2023), currently ongoing at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Hall and Shanghai World Expo Center in China.

The three-day Conference brought together thought leaders, business elites, technical experts, partners, and developers to explore ways to enhance industry intelligence across various industries and fields.

The event was on the theme: “accelerating industry intelligence.”

He said launched in 2019, the TECH4ALL was Huawei’s long-term digital inclusion and sustainability initiative.

“The ethos of three initiative is driven by Huawei’s mission and vision to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected and intelligent world,” he said.

He said aligned with the SDGs, the initiative focused on helping to address major global challenges.

The President of ICT Strategy & Marketing said to achieve that, TECH4ALL centred on four key areas education, environmental protection, healthcare and rural development.

“In collaboration with its partners, they have designed diverse programmes to reach remote communities and priority populations,” he added.

These include people with disabilities, children, unemployed youth, women and the elderly.

He said they were using digital technology to help protect the environment and enable more sustainable use of natural resources.

He said the experience showed that digital technology and strategic partnerships were instrumental in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable digital world.

GNA

