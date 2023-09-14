Hogbetsotso 2023: Awadada calls on residents to adhere to ban on noise and drumming

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Anloga (V/R), Sept.14, GNA- Torgbui Agbesi Awusu II, the Paramount Chief of the Anlo Kingdom, has advised residents of all the 36 States of the Anlo land to observe the annual ban on drumming and noisemaking to avoid spiritual manipulations.

He said all forms of noisemaking and drumming both on religious grounds and all social events would be prohibited during the period.

Torgbui Awusu in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said during the ban period, some rituals would be performed, which required such an important quiet atmosphere.

He entreated all dwellers in the various towns and communities within the Anlo Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with the directives and guidelines for peace and harmony to prevail.

“All defaulters would be brought before the Traditional authorities for punishment,” he added.

The Anlo Traditional Council has since announced the commencement of the ban, which started on Sunday, September 10 to October 1.

Mr Silas Aidam, the Public Relations Officer for the 2023 Hogbetsotso Central Planning Committee, told the GNA that all arrangements were put in place for a memorable event this year.

“We had a successful Hogbetsotso festival launch on Thursday, September 7, at Anlo-Afiadenyigba,” he stated.

He urged all the people to keep calm and rally behind the Planning Committee for a successful 61st annual festival.

Mr Aidam also said the Mini Hogbetsotso festival would be held on Saturday, October 25 at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta before the climax of the main event slated for the first Saturday in November this year.

The festival, popularly known as ‘Hogbeza’ focuses on commemorating the legendary exodus of the Ewe-Dogbo folks from Notsie to the present Anlo land and is characterised by activities such as reconciliation, enactment of departure and escape from Notsie, and cleansing, among others.

GNA

