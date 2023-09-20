Ho Bankoe Chiefs lead clean-up of highway

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Sept. 20, GNA – Chiefs of Ho Bankoe, a Division of the Asogli State, are leading in a clean-up exercise on the Ho to Sokode dual carriage way.

The traditional authorities marshalled the youth of the community, together with waste company Zoomlion and the Environmental Health Department, to clear the recently completed road of invasive foliage that had flourished with the raining season.

The Environmental Protection Agency and other organisations also supported the activity, while the chiefs appealed to residents, businesses and institutions along the line to help in the effort.

Togbe Dzomatsi, the Asafofia of Ho Bankoe, told the Ghana News Agency, that the overgrown weeds unimpressed the flair of the Ho Municipality, which was among the reasons for the initiative.

He said as the festival season peaked, it had become necessary to “put our house in order,” against the hundreds of visitors being expected.

Both Togbe Adu Bobi, the Afetorfia of Ho Bankoe, and Togbe Akrofi, also an Asafofia of the Division, joined in the exercise.

Togbe Dzomatsi, said a tree planting exercise in the regional capital had been planned for Friday September 22, 2023, as part of the Yam festival celebrations and was hopeful that the city authorities would agree on establishing a tree avenue for the highway.

Mr Anthony Nyalemegbe, the Public Relations Officer, lead for the Asogli State, said all should join the planting exercise to help sustain the Ho Oxygen City appeal.

Tree seedlings would be distributed in the various communities, and he entreated all to dedicate the Friday morning to help improve the city’s climate appeal.

