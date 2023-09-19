GSA procures truck for verification, calibration of weighbridges

Accra, Sept. 19, GNA-The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), with the support of the World Bank Group’s Ghana Economic Transformation Project (GETP), has procured a modern Heavy-Duty Weighbridge Truck.

The Truck, funded by the World Bank under the GETP Project at the cost of €600,000, would be used primarily for lifting test weights required for the meticulous verification and calibration of weighbridges in the country.

Unveiling the new truck, the Minister of Trade and Industry (MoTI), Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, emphasised the importance of standards and said efforts were underway to ensure application of standards in all facets of the economy.

The Minister lauded the contributions of the World Bank under the GETP.

“It’s important to put on record our indebtedness to the World Bank and we are indeed grateful for the formidable work you have done and the considerable financial assistance given us to be able to set off to make sure standards are in place, “ Mr Hammond stated.

Mr Thomas Vis of the World Bank Group in charge of private sector development in Ghana said the truck was one of the sub components in support of the GSA.

“This is one of the many interventions we have made for GSA which form part of a $10million support programme which is set to see an increase,” he said.

“This truck and others to come in future which the World Bank intends to support will allow GSA to do those things it has been doing but to do them better,” Mr Vis said.

The World Bank official said standards were key and critical for the development of a strong private sector.

GNA

