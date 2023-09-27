Greater Accra Peace Council celebrates International Peace Day

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA – The Greater Accra Regional Peace Council has organised a sensitisation forum for the St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra, to commemorate the International Peace Day.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, a member of the Greater Accra branch of the National Peace Council (NPC), said annual celebration nationwide, was to showcases the importance of peace and the fruits of living peacefully with one another.

He said the beauty of the composition of the National Peace Council, was that it had permanent seats for leaders from diverse backgrounds and faiths, including Christianity, Islam, traditional, religious, among others.

He said from the inception, the NPC had always had chairmen at the national level being Christians, clergy and men of God, with other prominent members being Muslims and other religions, but never had a disagreement or any issues over that.

Alhaji Khuzaima urged students and citizens to reason through dialogue and not to fight one another over issues, whether religious, communal, land or political.

“With communication, comes understanding, with understanding comes compromise, and with compromise comes peace,” he added.

Alhaji Khuzaima also encouraged the youth to develop within their own circles, unique dialogue strategies, to serve as a legacy for their peers and younger generations.

“We should not expect anyone, neither the political leaders, nor your pastors, imams, elders, friends, or spouses, to bring us peace,” stressing that peace ought to start from within every individual by embracing it as the only means to achieve results.

Alhaji Khuzaima assured the students that the regional peace councils, would be visiting schools at least once every academic year, to spread peaceful messages and to inculcate in them the idea of dialogue and coexistence, to pave the way for all to continue living in harmony and tranquility.

