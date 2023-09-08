GNCCI holds second Inter-Sectoral Business-to-Business event

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Sept. 8, GNA – The Tema Branch of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has held its second Inter-Sectoral Business-to-Business event as a platform for members to investigate business opportunities, investments, and partnerships among member companies.

The event was organised as part of the GNCCI-Tema Branch’s fourth Bi-Monthly meeting.

The event saw four companies—Twinnie Krafts, Narshco Clothing, Agropac Limited, and Riepco Group—give presentations to members on their businesses and how best they could collaborate with other businesses.

Mr. Solomon Torgbor, the GNCCI Tema Regional Treasurer, stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency that the main aim of the event was to promote internal trade among its member businesses as there were a lot of internal business opportunities.

Mr. Torgbor said there was a need to create harmony among members and bridge the trade gap, explaining that with the diverse backgrounds of member businesses, there might be some goods and services that another business might need that they could easily source internally instead of looking elsewhere.

He said networking was another essential and successful approach for businesses to prosper at any level; therefore, the inter-sectoral business-to-business event also served as a platform to encourage networking among members.

He said the presence of both the management and technical teams of the organisations at the meeting could lead to the building of new relations between members as all their nagging questions about pitching businesses could be answered.

The Treasurer said market expansion was one of the objectives of the event, noting that with the wide number of organisations, which are grouped under manufacturing and agro, shipping and logistics, and services, members have a larger internal market they could tap into.

Another aim of the meeting, he said, was to provide the opportunity for businesses to collaborate, partner with each other, and draw on their individual strengths to grow instead of having unhealthy competition among themselves.

He said due to the importance of technology in business, the GNCCI aimed to bring to the fore new technologies and solutions to issues and challenges businesses might be facing.

Mr. Torgbor stated that the event and others, including the CEO cocktail and the Harbour City Made-In-Ghana Fair, among other programmes, have been tailored to respond to the GNCCI membership needs.

He urged businesses, both Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and multi-national organisations, to join the GNCCI to have tailor-made solutions to their business needs as the Chamber ensures that every business thrives in their respective industry and beyond.

