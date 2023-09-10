Ghana sympathises with Morocco after devasting earthquake

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA – Ghana has expressed its deepest condolences to King Mohammed VI, the Government, and people of the Kingdom of Morocco in the wake of Friday’s earthquake which has claimed over 2000 lives.

“We pray for the families of the victims and wish the injured speedy recovery.

“Morocco has a friend in Ghana, and she can count on our support in these difficult times,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted, in a post on Saturday, September 9.

The magnitude-6.8 quake, the deadliest to hit the North African country in more than 60 years, struck at about 22:11 GMT at a depth of 26 kilometres and sent people fleeing their homes in terror and disbelief on Friday.

Morocco’s authorities reported about 2012 deaths and at least 2059 injured.

The hardest hit area is Marrakech, a popular tourist destination, while five other provinces near the quake’s epicenter have also recorded some fatalities and injuries.

The catastrophic quake has left in its wake distressing images of collapsed buildings, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble.

Marrakech’s famous Koutoubia Mosque, built in the 12th century, was damaged but the extent was not immediately clear.

The BBC reports that “violent” tremors were felt in several areas of the country from Casablanca to Marrakech, where many buildings have been destroyed or severely damaged.

The country’s Royal Palace has declared three days of national mourning.

The World Health Organisation said at least 300,000 people in the historic city of Marrakech and its surrounding areas had been affected.

Several world leaders, including United States’ President, Joe Biden, have been commiserating with the Moroccan people, following Friday’s tragedy.

The US is “ready to provide any necessary assistance”, the President assured.

Information reaching the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that many people are still believed to be under the rubble and rescue efforts are under way.

GNA

KAS

10 Sept. 2023

