Ghana Police Service engages stakeholders on Traffitech-GH system

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept. 01, GNA – A day’s forum to rally stakeholders support for the implementation of an automated system to enforce road traffic laws and regulations has been held in Tamale.

The automated system known as Traffitech-GH, was developed by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to increase compliance with road traffic laws and regulations to reduce road crashes and injuries.

Participants were drawn from the security agencies, Driver, and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), traditional authorities to sensitise them on the Traffitech-GH system.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Alexander Kwesi Obeng, Director of Education, Research and Training at the MTTD, and Coordinator of the Traffitech – GH platform, speaking during the forum, said the automated system used cameras, and sensors to automatically take photos or videos of vehicles that flouted road traffic laws and regulations such as speeding and jumping of red light.

He said it would deploy fixed mobile-in – vehicle and radar gun devices to capture among others speeding and jumping of red light.

He explained that offences were automatically transmitted to a back office for validation, and issuance of notifications of fines by SMS to the vehicle owner for payment.

He was optimistic that the Traffitech – GH system coupled with the “Police Invisible Eyes are Watching (PIEAW)” initiative will help change the notion of perceived corruption, ensure swift prosecution and bring about efficiency to the service.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr Duuti Tuaruka, Northern Regional Police Commander, said “It is a known global best practice, especially in Morocco, Sweden, Denmark, South Africa and Rwanda that the automated traffic enforcement has resulted in high compliance whilst maintaining public order.”

He said the Northern Regional Police Command, as part of the implementation processes, would engage transport operators, vehicle owners, drivers, and the media on a vigorous sensitisation campaign to enable them to understand and appreciate how the system operated.

Mr Henry Asomani, Head of Public Investment and Business Development at NRSA), commended the Ghana Police Service for the initiative and said it would help ensure discipline on the road and reduce crashes in the country.

Mr Mutawakil Abdulai, Northern Regional Manager of DVLA pledged the commitment of DVLA to the Traffitech – GH to ensure successful implementation.

