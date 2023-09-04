Ghana Lifestyle Awards celebrate outstanding personalities, organisations

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Sept 04, GNA – An awards ceremony to recognise the selfless contributions of some selected individuals and organisations to the socio-economic development of the country has been held in Tamale.

The awards dubbed: “Ghana Lifestyle Awards”, was a celebration of individuals and organisations, who have shown exceptional commitment and excellence in their respective fields, fostering positive change and inspiring others in the process.

It was organised by Hyperlink Group comprising Hyperlink Institute of Professional Studies, AfriTech Hub, Hyperlink Entertainment, Africa Research Centre for Information Security, and Change Foundation Ghana, in partnership with Twellium Industrial Company Ghana Limited among others.

Dr Anorld Mashud Abukari, Chief Executive Officer of the Hyperlink Group, speaking during the ceremony, said “this is the fifth edition of the Ghana Lifestyle Awards dedicated to celebrating efficiency and the resilience of the drivers of our socio-economic lifestyles.”

He explained that prior to the awards, prospective awardees were scrutinized with extensive background research on their lifestyles and contributions to issues of development.

He said, “some of the awardees were not voted for but nominated based on merit and excellence.”

The event saw Fine Rights Centre Enterprise adjudged the Star Achiever of the Ghana Lifestyle Awards, Songtaba was awarded the Civil Society Organisation of the Year, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency was the Politician of the Year, Community Impact Personality of the Year went to Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for the Yendi Constituency.

Dr Christiana Baah was the Sports Personality of the year, Alhaji Chris Yenbobiri Naa received Traditional Fashion Designer of the Year, Philanthropist of the year went to Mattew Amoah Silas.

The rest were Alhassan Abdul-Razak as Events’ Master of Ceremonies of the Year, Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency’s (SWIDA-GH) Female Leadership Mentorship Academy was adjudged Social Intervention Project of the Year, Security Company of the Year went to Modern Security Consult, Events Sponsor of the Year went to Twellium Industrial Ghana and Youth Personality of the Year was Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the National Youth Authority, and Entrepreneur of the Year went to Mohammed Alhassan Clinton.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibn Umar, Chief Executive Officer of Zaa Multimedia commended Hyperlink Group for its consistency in inspiring individuals and institutions, saying the awards would help support the sustainable socio-economic development of the country.

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of SWIDA-GH, urged awardees not to relent on their efforts at contributing to the overall development of the country.

All awardees received plaques and citations.

GNA

