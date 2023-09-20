GFA elections rescheduled to October 5

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep.20, GNA – The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association has rescheduled its much-anticipated elective congress to Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Tamale.

A statement signed by the Communications Directorate of the football body revealed the guidelines towards the elections.

The Committee earlier outlined the list of candidates who were eligible to partake in this year’s elections with incumbent President Kurt Okraku set to go unopposed.

As part of the processes, there would be the election of Executive Council Members for the Women’s Premier League, Division One League and the Premier League.

