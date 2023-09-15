German football body appoints Andreas Rettig as new managing director

Berlin, Sept 15, (dpa/GNA) – The German Football Federation (DFB), has appointed Andreas Rettig as its new managing director for sport, the association said on Friday.

The former German football league (DFL) managing director, will be responsible for the national teams and the youth academy. The position had been vacant since Oliver Bierhoff, stepped down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Our national teams represent Germany in its diversity and performance. I want to help the national teams become successful again, and improve the DFB’s orientation and the conduct of its teams in all directions,” Rettig said.

Throughout his career, Rettig also had management jobs at Freiburg, Augsburg and Cologne.

“With Andreas Rettig, we have gained an extremely experienced, committed and assertive managing director. I’m convinced that he will tackle the tasks ahead of us in the sporting area with great passion,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

GNA

